Taylor Swift ex takes ‘casual’ dig at singer after one-year of dating

Taylor Swift got due spotlight by one of her ex, revealing what he enjoyed the most while dating the singer.

Matty Healy shared insights on drawing inspiration from past relationships during Joshua Citarella’s Doomscroll podcast.

Healy, 35, reflected on his heightened fame after dating pop superstar Swift, 34.

The 1975’s frontman explained that exploiting public lore and personal experiences outside art isn’t intriguing. “Last year I became a way more well-known public figure…The only reason I was interested is what I was doing.”

His romance with Swift, from April to June 2023, significantly boosted his fame.

Healy continued, “So, I think artists become interested in their lore or external events people know about and want to address that…I used to write about relationships a lot more.”

However, he’s uninterested in exploring his “casual romantic liaisons” in music.

Whereas, Swift seemingly drew from their brief romance in songs on her album The Tortured Poets Department.

Lyrics like “You tried to buy pills…now you know what it feels like” and “I just want to know if rusting my sparkling summer was the goal” hinted at Healy’s abrupt departure.

Following their June 2023 split, Swift began dating NFL’s Travis Kelce in August 2023. Healy started dating model Gabbriette Bechtel in September 2023 and proposed in June.