Kate Middleton Opens Up About Cancer Treatment Struggles Amid Fresh Health Challenges

Kate Middleton has emotionally shared the challenges she’s faced after completing cancer treatment, describing the transition back to normal life as “really, really difficult.”

During a visit to Colchester Hospital on Wednesday, the Princess of Wales admitted that, while she had put on a brave face during her treatment, adjusting to life after it has not been as straightforward as she expected. “You put on a sort of brave face, stoicism through treatment,” she explained. “Treatment’s done, then it’s like, ‘I can crack on, get back to normal,’ but actually [that’s not the case].”

The 43-year-old princess revealed that even though she is no longer under the care of her clinical team, she has struggled to “function normally at home as [she] perhaps once used to.” She emphasized the importance of having someone to help guide individuals through the recovery phase.

“Finding a ‘new normal’ takes time,” she said. “It’s a roller coaster, it’s not smooth, like you expect it to be, but the reality is you go through hard times.” She acknowledged how challenging the aftermath of treatment can be, especially without the clinical support she once had.

Kate first revealed her cancer diagnosis in March 2024, shortly after stepping back from her public duties to undergo abdominal surgery. In a statement at the time, she and Prince William asked for privacy as they processed and managed the diagnosis, especially for the sake of their three children—Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7.

After completing her chemotherapy in September 2024, Kate shared that she was cancer-free in January 2025, focusing on her recovery. Despite the ongoing process, she remains committed to adjusting and moving forward.

Kate has slowly resumed her royal duties over the last few months, making appearances such as at Trooping the Colour in June, where she appeared in good spirits with her children. However, she unexpectedly pulled out of attending the Royal Ascot later that month, further highlighting the ongoing challenges she faces as she adjusts to life after treatment.