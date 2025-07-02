Kate Middleton and Prince William Face Major Backlash Over Latest Family Addition

Kate Middleton and Prince William have found themselves at the center of controversy following a seemingly innocent gesture. The Prince and Princess of Wales recently shared a photo celebrating William’s birthday, featuring their cocker spaniel Orla and her puppies. While the photo was meant to be a heartwarming family moment, it quickly became a topic of debate regarding animal rights.

The controversy stems from PETA’s criticism of the couple’s decision to breed Orla, rather than adopting a dog from a shelter. Elisa Allen, PETA’s vice president, called the act “astonishingly out of place,” pointing out that shelters are overflowing with homeless animals. According to Allen, the royal couple should follow the example set by King Charles III and Camilla, who adopted a dog from a shelter.

The criticism has sparked a public debate, with some defending William and Kate’s choice. Royal commentator Lady Colin Campbell argued that PETA’s response was excessive, emphasizing that breeding Orla should not be seen as a mistake, particularly since it was a personal decision.

The royal family has long been known for its support of animal adoption, with Charles III and Camilla leading by example in adopting a dog from Battersea, a prominent London shelter. The late Queen Elizabeth II was also famous for her love of dogs, particularly her Corgis, further highlighting the contrast between adoption and breeding in the royal family’s actions.

Kensington Palace has not issued a public comment on the matter, leaving the debate to continue. Despite the controversy, the royal family’s decision has drawn mixed reactions, underscoring how personal choices can spark wider public discussions.