Pakistan’s Air Chief Marshal Sidhu Concludes Historic US Visit to Boost Military Ties

In a historic move aimed at enhancing Pakistan-US defence cooperation, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, recently concluded an official visit to the United States. This visit marks the first by a serving PAF chief in over a decade and is seen as a pivotal milestone in strengthening bilateral defence relations, according to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The high-profile visit, which was described as successful, played a crucial role in deepening institutional ties between the two nations, with a focus on addressing regional and global security challenges. Air Chief Marshal Sidhu engaged in a series of high-level meetings with key US military and political leaders, discussing military cooperation, enhancing interoperability, and exploring opportunities for joint training and technology exchanges.

During his visit to the Pentagon, Sidhu met with Secretary of the Air Force (International Affairs) Kelli L. Seybolt and US Air Force Chief of Staff General David W. Allvin. In these discussions, Sidhu emphasized the long-standing and multifaceted nature of the Pakistan-US relationship, particularly in terms of defence and security cooperation.

The talks primarily focused on advancing military collaboration, improving the interoperability of both air forces, and identifying opportunities for joint training programs and technological exchanges. Sidhu reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening military-to-military cooperation, highlighting the importance of continued high-level engagements between the two countries.

In addition to meetings at the Pentagon, Air Chief Marshal Sidhu visited the US State Department, where he met with key figures such as Brown L. Stanley from the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs and Eric Meyer from the Bureau of South & Central Asian Affairs. These discussions highlighted Pakistan’s role in promoting regional stability, its commitment to counterterrorism, and its perspective on the evolving geopolitical dynamics of South and Central Asia.

Further engagements took place on Caitol Hill, where Sidhu held substantive dialogues with members of the US Congress, including Mike Turner, Rich McCormick, and Bill Huizenga. These meetings provided an important platform to strengthen bilateral relations, discuss strategic challenges, and explore the impact of emerging technologies on defence cooperation.

Throughout the visit, Sidhu emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to peace, highlighting the country’s sacrifices and operational successes in the global war on terror. He also underscored Pakistan’s evolving security priorities in response to the changing regional geopolitical landscape, stressing the country’s role in global peacekeeping efforts.

The visit has laid the foundation for renewed institutional collaboration, strategic dialogue, and enhanced interoperability between the Pakistan Air Force and the US Air Force, further solidifying the partnership between the two nations.