25 LPG vehicles impounded in crackdown

MULTAN: The district administration has launched a crackdown on commercial vehicles using illegal LPG cylinders, impounding 25 vehicles and imposing fines totaling Rs100,000. The operation was ordered by Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu to ensure passenger safety amid rising temperatures and increasing incidents of cylinder explosions.

Several vans and pick-up vehicles found with illegal LPG cylinders were impounded and taken to police stations. The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) also registered eight FIRs against the vehicle owners. A task force removed the cylinders on-site as a safety precaution.

Deputy Commissioner Sindhu stated that the campaign aims to protect public safety, emphasizing that dangerous vehicles will not be allowed to operate. The recent surge in cylinder blast incidents due to intense heat has raised alarm.