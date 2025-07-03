Govt school head posts remain vacant in Punjab

RAWALPINDI: A staffing crisis has emerged in Punjab’s public education system, with 68% of headmaster, headmistress, and principal positions remaining vacant across government schools, including in Rawalpindi. Many schools have been operating with junior teachers filling senior administrative roles due to prolonged delays in promotions and new appointments.

Out of 5,067 sanctioned posts for Grade 17 headmasters, 3,661 remain vacant. In Grade 18, only 500 out of 1,673 headmaster positions are filled by temporary appointees, while 37% of Grade 19 posts are held by acting heads. Additionally, 303 out of 404 Grade 20 principal positions are filled by temporary staff. Senior teacher posts in Grade 19 and Grade 18 also face significant vacancies, with 66% and 55% unfilled, respectively.

Across Punjab, 3,661 headmaster positions remain vacant, while only 1,406 have been filled. For subject specialists in higher secondary schools, 5,648 posts remain empty, with just 469 occupied. The education department continues to face challenges in filling these critical positions, affecting the quality of education in the region.