King Charles sends stern message to Prince Harry

King Charles has seemingly offered an olive brand to his son Prince Harry during his remarkable speech at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa.

The monarch apparently sent a clear message to the Duke of Sussex amid his alleged efforts to reconcile with the royal family.

In the concluding remarks of his speech, Charles, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment, said, “For my part, I can assure you today that for however many years God grants me, I will join you and the people of the Commonwealth on every step of this journey.”

Notably, the King said that one should learn from the “lessons of the past.” He added, “Let us be proud of who we are today.”

Moreover, the monarch, who is reportedly missing Harry’s children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, said, “And together, let us forge a future of harmony with Nature, and between ourselves, that our children and our grandchildren deserve.”

It has been said that King Charles has encouraged his son to make amends with the family by redeeming his past mistakes.

For the unversed, Harry and Meghan Markle left the royal family in 2020. Since then, the two made it to the bad books of the key royal figures due to their inappropriate public remarks against the firm.

But, in recent times, several reports disclosed that the Duke might want to mark his return to the royal family, especially amid his father’s health woes.