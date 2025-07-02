Xi urges youth, students’ federations to deepen reform and innovation for new achievements

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on youth and students’ federations to adhere to the right political orientation, deepen reform and innovation, and, under the Party’s leadership, score new achievements on the new journey.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in a congratulatory letter to a session of the All-China Youth Federation and a congress of the All-China Students’ Federation, which opened in Beijing Wednesday morning.

On behalf of the CPC Central Committee, Xi extended congratulations and greetings to young people of all ethnic groups and from all walks of life, as well as young students and young Chinese overseas.

Over the past five years, youth and students’ federations at all levels have acted proactively and worked diligently, showcasing the vigorous and upward spirit of the new generation of Chinese youth, Xi said in the letter.

He noted that young people have a great role to play as China strives to build a strong country and realize national rejuvenation on all fronts through Chinese modernization, urging them to maintain firm ideals and convictions, foster a sense of responsibility to the country, and shoulder their historic mission.

Xi called on Party organizations at all levels to strengthen their leadership of youth work, support the work of youth and students’ federations, and create favorable conditions for the healthy growth and success of young people and students so that they can make contributions to the country.