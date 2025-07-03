NATIONAL

Plastic waste tarnishes Patriata’s scenic charm

By News Desk
Tourists sit on chairlifts at the Patriata Resort near Murree, some 65 km form Islamabad on August 16, 2020, after the government announced most of the country's remaining restrictions would be lifted following the drop in COVID-19 coronavirus new cases for several weeks. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Despite global efforts to combat environmental pollution, the once picturesque tourist destination of Patriata in Murree is facing increasing environmental degradation. The widespread use of plastic shopping bags and general littering is taking a toll on the area’s natural beauty.

While the provincial “Clean Punjab” campaign has gained significant public support, the condition of the Patriata Chairlift and Public Park, managed by the Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP), continues to worsen. Tourists and residents have expressed disappointment over the unsanitary conditions. Zahid Khan, a local citizen, noted that despite the TDCP receiving substantial funds and generating millions from ticket sales, basic cleanliness standards are not being upheld, inconveniencing visitors. Others have reported that the accumulation of garbage and plastic waste has led to skin and respiratory issues among the local population.

The TDCP director acknowledged the importance of cleanliness and courteous behavior for the success of any tourist destination, emphasizing the need for improved maintenance and awareness.

Previous article
25 LPG vehicles impounded in crackdown
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

PTI leadership reaffirms unity, vows to defend KP govt under Imran...

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership has reaffirmed its unity and resolute commitment to defending the party’s provincial government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) under the...

E-Paper 25-7-3 LHR

E-Paper 25-7-3 ISB

E-Paper 25-7-3 KHI

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.