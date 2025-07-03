Plastic waste tarnishes Patriata’s scenic charm

ISLAMABAD: Despite global efforts to combat environmental pollution, the once picturesque tourist destination of Patriata in Murree is facing increasing environmental degradation. The widespread use of plastic shopping bags and general littering is taking a toll on the area’s natural beauty.

While the provincial “Clean Punjab” campaign has gained significant public support, the condition of the Patriata Chairlift and Public Park, managed by the Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP), continues to worsen. Tourists and residents have expressed disappointment over the unsanitary conditions. Zahid Khan, a local citizen, noted that despite the TDCP receiving substantial funds and generating millions from ticket sales, basic cleanliness standards are not being upheld, inconveniencing visitors. Others have reported that the accumulation of garbage and plastic waste has led to skin and respiratory issues among the local population.

The TDCP director acknowledged the importance of cleanliness and courteous behavior for the success of any tourist destination, emphasizing the need for improved maintenance and awareness.