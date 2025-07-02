Diljit Dosanjh’s Silent Celebration of ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ Triggers Online Backlash in India

Diljit Dosanjh has stirred up a social media frenzy with a cryptic Instagram post celebrating the success of his upcoming film Sardaar Ji 3. The superstar shared the phrase “Team Sardaar Ji 3,” accompanied by dramatic background music, without offering any further details or captions.

The ambiguous update quickly went viral, with fans interpreting it as a quiet victory declaration. However, the post also provoked sharp reactions from ultranationalist and Hindutva groups in India, who criticized the actor for his silence, accusing him of promoting cultural narratives they oppose.

Adding fuel to the fire, Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, who has been linked to the project in fan discussions, also chose not to comment on the matter. Her silence only intensified the controversy, with some Indian right-wing social media users accusing both Dosanjh and Aamir of stoking cross-border sensitivities.

Despite the backlash, neither Dosanjh nor Aamir has addressed the growing storm, leaving the public to speculate further about the project and its implications.