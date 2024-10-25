World

Jennifer Lopez getting desperate in attempt to ‘forget and move on’ amid divorce from Ben Affleck

By Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez is making strides to move on from her recent separation from Ben Affleck, following her August 20 divorce filing in Los Angeles. Lopez and Affleck, who wed in a Las Vegas ceremony on July 17, 2022, have now gone their separate ways.

A source revealed to In Touch that Lopez is looking to put Affleck behind her, exploring new, carefree connections to help her heal. “She’s ready for a fresh start,” the source shared. “After staying loyal to Ben even when things were rocky, she’s now open to meeting new people and enjoying some fun with no strings attached.”

In a recent Interview magazine conversation with Nikki Glaser, Lopez acknowledged the challenges of post-divorce life, describing it as “lonely, unfamiliar, and scary.” Yet, she added, “Sitting with those feelings made me realize that I can find joy and happiness alone. A relationship doesn’t define me.”

Meanwhile, Affleck and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner were seen together last Friday at an event in Brentwood, while Lopez made a solo appearance.

