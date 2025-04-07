Prince Harry Finally Breaks His Silence On King Charles’ Shocking Health Scare

Prince Harry is reportedly planning a return to the UK following the hospitalization of his father, King Charles, due to complications from ongoing cancer treatment. Sources close to the Duke of Sussex have revealed that he is deeply worried about his father’s condition and is desperate to reconcile before it’s too late.

“Knowing his dad was so bad he had to be hospitalized is incredibly worrying for Harry,” an insider shared. “He’s beside himself and panicking that things will take a turn for the worse before they can make peace with him.” Despite their strained relationship over the years, the source emphasized that Harry still loves his father deeply. “Seeing him struggling and being thousands of miles away is breaking his heart,” the insider added.

Harry is reportedly determined to make amends with King Charles, fearing that his father could pass away before they can heal their relationship. “The idea that his dad could pass away before they’ve made amends is soul-crushing, and he’s determined to do everything in his power to make sure that won’t happen,” the source explained.

While Harry is committed to returning to the UK, his wife Meghan Markle remains hesitant about joining him. “She has very serious reservations about it, and not only from a personal standpoint,” the source noted. Whether Meghan will soften her stance on the trip remains to be seen, but if she does not accompany him, Harry is still set on going to see his father during this difficult time.