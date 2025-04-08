Inculcating reading habits in children

Reading plays a vital role in nurturing a child’s cognitive development and emotional intelligence. In today’s society, it is regarded as both an essential and demanding skill for children to acquire. As we have entered the digital era, it has become difficult for parents and educators to convince them about reading habits. However, by adopting the right strategies to encourage children to read, we can undoubtedly create meaningful benefits for both the children and their caregivers. The first strategy for inculcating reading habits among children is creating a conducive environment suitable for reading. The parents should establish a dedicated corner in one of his rooms that is appealing, like comfortable seating, proper lighting, and a place full of silence. Similarly, there should be an appealing collection of books about children’s cognitive approach. Following this strategy, parents should consider their children’s ages and personal collections. The collections should sound attractive and incline the children’s interest in reading. Schools and libraries should also be study spaces full of attractions stimulating children’s minds.

The second strategy for inculcating reading habits among children is the selection of appropriate reading material which appeals to the minds of children; here, the parents should keep in mind the visually appealing books which are suitable for their children as per their age groups, particularly, for the children below the age of 12. Parents should buy pictorial books with colourful stories and simple text if the children are above the age of 10. it is their responsibilities to purchase books about stories, information technologies and adventure tales because children in this age appeal those books which match their curiosity to sustain their interest in readings. Most children often imitate their parents’ behaviour; the parents should also become good readers because children under 14 rely more on leading by example. If parents are reading a general book, children will also pick a book of their interest for reading. Parents should make reading a visible and integral part of their daily lives. They should carefully select newspapers, books, and magazines that positively influence their children’s reading habits. Parents are also responsible for sharing and discussing the stories with their children to express their enthusiasm towards reading because this habit can have a positive association with the habits.

The other strategy for inculcating reading habits is making reading fun and interactive. Parents should recommend books full of fun and stories because children below 15 like story sessions to make reading more exciting. Parents should encourage their children to read the book loudly to attract other children. They can also share their personal stories based on what they have read. They can also gamify the reading experience with challenges, rewards and fuzzy logic. Books based on quizzes can further enhance their reading habits. Parents and educators should also encourage their children to visit book clubs and libraries. This strategy will introduce them to reading clubs and literary events held in book clubs and the libraries. This will also develop social connections with fellow readers. In the libraries and book clubs, they can discuss their favourite stories with peers and get inspiration from them.

We live in an era of advanced technologies where children are inclined towards screens more than books. It is the responsibility of the parent to integrate technology with reading because, in this digital era, children should be engaged in reading on screen rather than putting them on entertainment and music. Audiobooks and e-books are available on mobile phones, and numerous reading apps have been introduced on mobiles, which can provide alternative reading material rather than traditional methods. Numerous applications offer stories with animations and voiceovers, which make their experience more immersive. Here the parents should limit the screen time for their children to engage them in printed stuff. Extended time on screen can damage their eyesight and short-term memories.

Rewards and appreciation for reading efforts are yet another key strategy that inculcates children’s reading habits. Rewarding a small incentive can further enhance their reading habits, build their confidence and motivate them for further readings. Parents and educators should assign a task for reading; when they do it, they should be rewarded for their reading tasks. Parents and teachers should also suggest them a book for reviewing task. This can further deeper their understanding. In short, convincing children to develop reading habits requires solid strategies and proactive approaches; following these strategies, one can put their children on the right path. As children grow into avid readers, they can gain knowledge, skills, and a more decadent imagination in the world around them.

The writer is the Deputy Director of the library at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad. He

can be contacted at [email protected]