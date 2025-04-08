Shortened LLB

The HEC is reportedly considering reducing the LLB programme in Pakistan to four years, which is a commendable idea.

The LLB programme currently spans five years, but it should ideally be no more than four. I am a graduate of the University of Hertfordshire, and I am personally interested in enrolling in a three-year UK external law programme to avoid spending two additional years in the longer local programme.

Many students are opting for external law programmes that offer a three-year LLB, as they find the five-year duration in Pakistan overly lengthy and inefficient. It is time for the HEC and the Pakistan Bar Council to seriously consider shortening the programme’s duration.

NABEEL BADR

ISLAMABAD