Meghan Markle Issues Rare Apology Amid Major Financial Blunder

Meghan Markle’s lifestyle brand, As Ever, has been forced to apologize and issue refunds after a blunder involving a limited-edition honey product that sold out faster than anticipated. The Duchess of Sussex’s highly anticipated product line, which included items like jam, teas, crepe mix, and wildflower honey with honeycomb, was released last Wednesday and sold out within an hour.

Unfortunately, some customers who ordered the wildflower honey ($28) after it was already sold out were left disappointed and were informed that they would be receiving refunds. The company sent an email to affected customers, explaining the situation. “The excitement created a volume of traffic on the site that even we couldn’t have anticipated, with everything selling out in an hour,” the message stated.

“We are working on replenishing inventory and will gladly send you an item of your choosing to thank you for your understanding,” the email added.

In a personal note from Markle herself, she expressed her gratitude to the customers and apologized for the issue. “I was so sorry to hear about what happened with your order, and that due to overselling we are not able to get you the Limited-Edition Honey. Please know the team worked very hard in every department, and felt just as sad when we learned what had happened,” Markle wrote. She also offered customers a future limited-edition item as a gift and teased more products to come.

This latest setback adds to a series of challenges that have faced As Ever since its launch in February, including trademark issues and potential legal disputes over its logo and name. Despite these hurdles, Markle has continued to push forward with her brand, which has faced both praise and criticism from fans.