Arbab Niaz Stadium renamed Imran Khan Stadium despite opposition

PESHAWAR: Arbab Niaz cricket Stadium in Peshawar has officially been renamed to Imran Khan Cricket Stadium, with the new nameplate now visible despite opposition from various political groups and individuals.

The decision to rename the stadium, which has been under refurbishment for years, has sparked controversy. Labourers were seen installing a large sign bearing the new name at the sports facility, which was originally named after Arbab Niaz Muhammad, a former federal sports minister from Peshawar, when it was built in 1984.

Notably, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan himself reportedly opposed the name change, as did the family of the late Arbab Niaz. Even the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor expressed disapproval, calling the decision to rename the stadium after the former prime minister inappropriate.

Despite this, the nameplate was installed, marking the latest development in the ongoing refurbishment of the stadium, which remains the only international cricket facility in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. However, the stadium has not hosted any international matches in nearly two decades due to security concerns.

While efforts to expedite renovations continue, it is unlikely the stadium will host any Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches this year. The last international game played at the venue was a 2006 match between Pakistan and India, which Pakistan won by 7 runs under the D/L method. Recently, representatives from the International Cricket Council (ICC) visited the stadium to inspect the facilities and security arrangements for potential future events.