Jennifer Lopez Frustrated by Ben Affleck’s Lifestyle Changes After Split

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly upset with Ben Affleck’s recent lifestyle transformation following their separation. After filing for divorce in August, Lopez has watched Affleck focus on self-care and improvements, a move she allegedly finds frustrating.

An insider told RadarOnline that Affleck, whom Lopez married in 2022, “is now making notable changes to his lifestyle and diet,” aiming to look and feel his best. “Ben is going out of his way to pamper himself,” the source shared, adding that Lopez “feels like it’s a slap in the face,” as these were changes she had encouraged during their marriage.

According to the source, Lopez had tried to help Affleck adopt a healthier lifestyle while they were together, but he resisted. Now, seeing him embrace these changes independently leaves her feeling slighted.

Lopez’s recent divorce filing cited “irreconcilable differences” after two years of marriage, marking the end of their whirlwind romance.