Prince Andrew’s Epstein Accuser Quietly Discharged from Hospital After Health Claims

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who accused Prince Andrew of sexual abuse, was quietly discharged from a hospital in Western Australia on Monday, following a week-long stay. Giuffre had initially posted on Instagram, later retracted, claiming she had only “four days to live,” citing suffering from renal failure after a bus accident.

Giuffre, 41, had been admitted to Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital in Perth after tests revealed a kidney issue. She was discharged after six nights in the hospital, reportedly exiting through a back door. Along with her health claims, Giuffre has alleged that her estranged husband, Robert Giuffre, a former martial arts instructor, recently assaulted her. His lawyers have declined to comment due to ongoing legal proceedings.

Prince Andrew allegedly appears in this 2000 photograph with his arm around the waist of then-17-year-old Virginia Giuffre with Ghislaine Maxwell standing to the right – Photo: U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals

In an interview with People magazine, Giuffre explained that after enduring abuse by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, she felt trapped in an abusive marriage until recently. She claimed to have reported a physical assault by Robert Giuffre on January 9, 2025, to police, although People could not obtain the police report.

Jeffery Epstein with Ghislaine Maxwell and others a party at the Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach – Photo: Getty Images

Giuffre’s accusations against Prince Andrew, which include claims of sexual abuse when she was 17, have remained highly publicized, particularly after the infamous photo showing Andrew with his arm around her waist surfaced. Andrew has consistently denied the allegations, claiming no recollection of meeting Giuffre and suggesting the photograph is a fake.