Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Found Guilty of Prostitution-Related Charges, Acquitted of Sex Trafficking

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been found guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution but was acquitted on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering in his federal trial on Wednesday. The verdict marks a significant point in a highly publicized case that has captivated the public’s attention for months.

The charge of transportation to engage in prostitution carries a maximum sentence of 10 years per count, meaning Combs, 55, could face up to 20 years in prison due to his conviction on two counts. His sentencing, however, will be determined at a later date.

After the verdict was read, Combs was seen on the floor, appearing to pray to himself, before standing up and blowing a kiss to his family, who cheered in support. His lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, requested a $1 million bond and permission for Combs to travel to Florida, New York, and Los Angeles until his sentencing, but the judge did not immediately rule on this request.

The trial, which began in May with jury selection, initially involved charges of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution. However, prosecutors dropped other charges, including attempted kidnapping and arson, just before closing arguments in June.

Throughout the trial, Combs faced serious accusations, including testimony from his ex-girlfriend, Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, who detailed emotional, verbal, and physical abuse, as well as participation in “Freak-Offs,” where she engaged in sex with male escorts while Combs watched. The trial also featured claims from other women and employees alleging abuse and misconduct by the mogul.

Despite the severity of the charges, Combs denied all allegations of sex trafficking, asserting his innocence throughout the proceedings. His children, including Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, and D’Lila and Jessie (twins), have supported him throughout the trial.

The court case continues to reverberate in the public eye, with fans and critics alike reacting to the verdict and the details of the trial’s shocking testimony.