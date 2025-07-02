Entertainment

Prince William and Princess Kate Get Some Positive News Amid Latest Health Concerns

By Web Desk

Prince William and Kate Middleton have received some positive recognition, but not the response they were expecting. According to a recent report by Tatler magazine, the Prince and Princess of Wales were named the number one “dream dinner guests” in the UK, a title that’s meant to highlight their status as future rulers of Britain.

The publication described them as “the most admired royal couple” and emphasized their importance, noting, “They will have a kingdom to run in due course, which makes them the No. 1 couple to have at your table.”

Photo: Getty Images

However, the news has sparked a mix of reactions, with many on the internet expressing skepticism. Some commenters dismissed the notion, calling it “delusional” and questioning who would genuinely want them as dinner guests. One critic even suggested that a dinner with the couple might turn into a “fascinating character study,” humorously speculating on whether they would “storm out” over direct questions about their work or family matters.

Others were more critical, claiming that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge would likely make “awful dinner guests,” citing their perceived lack of intellectual curiosity and the tension they display when upset. Comments suggested guests might be checking their watches frequently, hoping for the next course to arrive.

So far, Buckingham Palace has refrained from commenting on the matter, leaving the public to continue the conversation.

