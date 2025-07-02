Wang Yi calls on China and EU to be pillars of stability in a turbulent world

BEIJING: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday met with European Council President Antonio Costa in Brussels, where he called on China and the European Union (EU) to remain pillars of stability amid growing global uncertainty.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, underlined that China sees Europe as an important pole in a multipolar world and will maintain consistency and stability in its policy toward the EU.

Whether Europe faces favorable or challenging conditions, China firmly supports European integration and welcomes the EU’s efforts to enhance strategic autonomy and play a more active role on the global stage, Wang noted.

He said that in today’s world, marked by turbulence and transformation, unilateralism and bullying are severely undermining the international order. In contrast, China and the EU, two major powers and economic players, can serve as anchors of stability, the top Chinese diplomat said.

“If China and the EU continue to uphold dialogue and cooperation, bloc confrontation will not take shape. If we remain committed to openness and mutual benefit, the trend of globalization will not be reversed. If we jointly uphold multilateralism, the world will not descend into chaos,” Wang said.

Amid increasingly complex global circumstances, Wang called on both sides to strengthen solidarity, enhance coordination, and resolutely act as forces of stability. He also underscored the need to respect each other’s core interests, build mutual trust, and achieve shared success for the benefit of the world.