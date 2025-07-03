Int’l conference discusses counterterrorism measures

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) hosted an international conference on Tuesday titled, “Pakistan: A Bulwark Against Terrorism.” The event featured former foreign minister and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who extended an olive branch to India, urging it to engage in talks with Pakistan.

Bilawal highlighted Pakistan’s significant role in combating terrorism, noting that the country has faced over 90,000 civil and military casualties in the past two decades, along with economic losses exceeding \$100 billion. He emphasized that the world should recognize Pakistan’s sacrifices and not overlook its strategic importance in the fight against terrorism.

The conference opened with a speech by IPRI President Lt General (retd) Majid Ehsan, who underscored the need to acknowledge Pakistan’s meticulous efforts in counterterrorism and the importance of continued collaboration among policymakers and those on the front lines of this ongoing struggle.