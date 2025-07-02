Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Take Their Relationship to the Next Level

Kylie Jenner has taken a step forward in her relationship with Timothée Chalamet after over two years together. The Kylie Cosmetics founder now follows Chalamet’s Instagram account, marking a subtle but significant milestone in their romance.

While Jenner follows 119 accounts on the platform, Chalamet notably does not follow anyone back, keeping his Instagram account private in that sense. The exact timing of when Jenner pressed the follow button on his account remains unclear, but fans on X were excited to note the development on Tuesday.

Chalamet, known for his role in Dune, has 19.7 million followers on Instagram, a figure that pales in comparison to Jenner’s massive 393 million followers. Despite this disparity in follower count, the couple has taken their relationship slowly and steadily, building their connection out of the spotlight.

The pair were first linked romantically in April 2023 after Jenner’s Range Rover was spotted at Chalamet’s house. They waited five months before confirming their relationship publicly by attending Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour concert together, where they showed PDA. In the following weeks, the couple was spotted again in public, including sharing a kiss at the US Open.

Since then, they have been spotted together at several high-profile events, including award shows. Jenner accompanied Chalamet to the Golden Globes in January and the Oscars in March. Their first red carpet appearance as a couple came in May at the David di Donatello Awards in Rome, where Chalamet received the David for Cinematic Excellence.

Though their relationship has become more serious, they were not seen together at Jeff Bezos’ $50 million wedding to Lauren Sánchez in Venice last week. Instead, Jenner attended the event with her sisters—Kendall, Khloé, and Kim Kardashian—and their mom, Kris Jenner, alongside her children, Stormi and Aire, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.

Chalamet, 29, has had past relationships with Lourdes Leon, Lily-Rose Depp, and Eiza González.