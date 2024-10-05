250 named in anti-terror case following violent clashes at Faizabad

RAWALPINDI: A first case has been registered following violent clashes between protesters and police at Faizabad, nominating 250 suspects.

The case was filed under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, after three police officers were severely injured by demonstrators, who also vandalized a police patrol vehicle. The charges include violations under Section 16 of the Punjab Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance (1960), along with eight sections of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The clash erupted as protesters heading towards Islamabad’s D-Chowk confronted the police at Faizabad. Police confirmed that the case has been registered at the Sadiqabad police station, and 17 suspects have been arrested so far.

The protest, organized by PTI, led to widespread unrest in Islamabad, with several skirmishes between protesters and law enforcement throughout the day. Among those detained were Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan, sisters of PTI founder Imran Khan, who were apprehended after reaching D-Chowk.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s convoy continues its march toward Islamabad, despite the imposition of Section 144, banning gatherings in both Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Police, Rangers, and FC personnel have been deployed across the capital, with military units patrolling the streets.

Mobile phone services and the Metro Bus system remain suspended across Rawalpindi and Islamabad, while reports of internet disruptions have surfaced. Schools and other educational institutions have also been closed, causing further inconvenience to residents. Major roads in the capital are blocked, with containers placed at key entry and exit points of the twin cities.

In an effort to maintain order, Islamabad’s district administration has enforced a ban on pillion riding for the next two days, effective from midnight, with violators facing strict legal consequences.