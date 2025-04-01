Prince Harry Cuts Off All Contact With Princess Eugenie Over Piers Morgan Outing

Prince Harry has reportedly cut ties with his cousin Princess Eugenie after she was photographed spending time with Piers Morgan, one of the most vocal critics of Harry and Meghan Markle. The claim was confirmed by Morgan himself during an appearance on his Uncensored show while speaking with Daily Mail columnist Maureen Callahan.

Callahan remarked that Harry “has zero relationship with his friends and family,” referencing a report that he had distanced himself from Eugenie. Morgan interrupted, stating, “That was because of me actually… she was with me and a group of other people in a pub in London. I was seen hugging them goodbye, and Harry saw this and went completely ballistic.”

The pub visit in question took place in 2023 at The Princess Royal in Notting Hill, where Princess Eugenie and her sister Beatrice were seen leaving after a lunch with Morgan and singer James Blunt. The encounter has now resurfaced amid renewed scrutiny of Prince Harry’s strained ties with members of the royal family.

Eugenie, 35, had previously been considered one of Harry’s closest allies within the royal circle. She visited the Sussexes in California and maintained contact during their UK trips. Reports even suggest that Harry and Meghan purchased a European property near Eugenie’s home in Portugal to facilitate more time with her and her children.

However, sources now claim Eugenie’s association with Morgan — who famously criticized Meghan and Harry after their 2021 Oprah interview — may have been a breaking point. Morgan left Good Morning Britain following public backlash to his comments on the couple, including his assertion that he “didn’t believe a word” Meghan said in the interview.

Neither Harry nor Eugenie has publicly addressed the reported fallout, but royal watchers note that if true, it marks a significant shift in one of Harry’s most enduring family relationships. As royal commentator Danielle Stacey noted, Eugenie was among the first family members to meet Meghan and remained close even after the couple stepped back from royal duties.

Despite the alleged tension, sources suggest there may still be opportunity for reconnection, particularly as the cousins now own homes in the same region. Whether that proximity will help mend ties remains to be seen.