President Zardari to take up Indus canal dispute with Centre after Eid

KARACHI: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has decided to formally task President Asif Ali Zardari with addressing the controversy surrounding the construction of six new canals on the Indus River.

The issue, which has sparked widespread protests across Sindh, will be raised with the federal government after Eidul Fitr, party sources confirmed.

According to reports, President Zardari will discuss the matter with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and push for a Council of Common Interests (CCI) session to debate the canal projects. Despite mounting pressure, the federal government has yet to engage with the PPP on the matter or respond to calls for a CCI meeting.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has dismissed reports that President Zardari approved the canal projects in a recent meeting. He clarified that the meeting was meant to discuss irrigation and land cultivation, but the minutes were misrepresented to suggest presidential approval of the projects.

“Sindh has officially challenged the Indus River System Authority’s (IRSA) certification regarding the canal projects,” Murad said, reiterating that any new canals must first be approved by the CCI. He also noted that Sindh’s representative had already recorded objections when the issue was raised at the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC).

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari arrived in Nawabshah on Sunday to celebrate Eidul Fitr. Upon arrival at Nawabshah Airport, he was welcomed by senior PPP leaders, including Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Haji Ali Hassan Zardari, and Ghulam Qadir Chandio.

The president offered Eid prayers at Zardari House and later met with party leaders and members of national and provincial assemblies. He also visited Baloo Ja Quba to offer Fateha at his parents’ graves.

During discussions with PPP’s Sindh leadership, President Zardari reviewed ongoing development and welfare projects in the province. He directed authorities to prioritize public issues and expedite infrastructure projects, stressing the need for efficient governance to address citizens’ concerns.