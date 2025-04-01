Cast Announced For Sam Mendes’ Beatles Biopic, Release Date Announced

Director Sam Mendes has officially revealed the actors who will portray The Beatles in his ambitious four-part biopic project, with each film focusing on a different member of the legendary band. Harris Dickinson will play John Lennon, Paul Mescal will portray Paul McCartney, Barry Keoghan is cast as Ringo Starr, and Joseph Quinn will take on the role of George Harrison.

The casting was confirmed Monday night during CinemaCon in Las Vegas, where Mendes surprised attendees by appearing on stage with the four actors. All four films are scheduled for simultaneous release in April 2028. “We’re not just making one film about The Beatles – we’re making four,” Mendes announced. “Perhaps this is a chance to understand them a little more deeply.”

Mendes described the Fab Four as “the most significant band of all time,” saying their influence has endured across generations. He explained he had long wanted to make a Beatles film, but the story was too large for a single feature and didn’t feel suited to a television series. “I can assure you there is still plenty left to explore, and I think we found a way to do that,” he told the crowd.

The project has secured unprecedented access to the band’s life stories and music, marking the first time all rights holders — including McCartney, Starr, and the families of Lennon and Harrison — have granted full approval for a scripted film. Mendes is collaborating with Apple Corps for the production.

The actors took the stage together at CinemaCon, quoting lyrics from Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band: “It’s wonderful to be here, it’s certainly a thrill, you’re such a lovely audience, we’d like to take you home with us.”

Some casting rumors had already circulated. Ridley Scott previously let slip that Mescal, who stars in Gladiator II, had been cast, and Ringo Starr joked in an earlier interview that Keoghan was taking drum lessons in preparation for the role.

The Beatles, formed in 1960, redefined modern music and culture before disbanding in 1970. While documentaries and dramatizations about the band are numerous, Mendes’ quartet of biopics will be the first scripted films to tell their stories with full access to personal and musical archives.