Pakistan suffers humiliating 4-1 T20I series defeat as NZ cruises to victory

WELLINGTON: Pakistan endured a crushing eight-wicket defeat against New Zealand in the final T20I at Sky Stadium on Wednesday, as the hosts wrapped up the five-match series 4-1 in emphatic fashion.

Chasing a modest target of 128, New Zealand dominated from the outset, securing victory with 60 balls to spare. The explosive opening pair of Tim Seifert and Finn Allen set the tone with a blistering 93-run stand, leaving Pakistan with no chance of a comeback.

Seifert starred with a breathtaking 87 off 38 balls*, smashing six fours and ten sixes, while Allen contributed a rapid 27 off 12 before falling to Sufiyan Muqeem. The only other hiccup in New Zealand’s chase came when Muqeem also removed Mark Chapman, but the outcome was never in doubt.

Pakistan’s sole bright spot was Muqeem, who took 2-6 in two overs, but the rest of the bowling attack had no answers to New Zealand’s aggression.

Earlier, Pakistan’s struggles with the bat resurfaced after Michael Bracewell opted to field first. A disastrous start saw Pakistan slump to 52/5 in 10.2 overs, losing key wickets in quick succession.

Despite a resilient 51 off 39 balls from skipper Salman Ali Agha, Pakistan failed to put up a competitive total. Shadab Khan contributed 28 off 20, but regular wickets kept New Zealand in control.

The standout performer with the ball was James Neesham, who tore through Pakistan’s lineup with 5-22 in four overs, while Jacob Duffy (2), Ish Sodhi (1), and Ben Sears (1) chipped in.

Pakistan eventually stumbled to 127/9 in 20 overs, a total that New Zealand effortlessly chased down.

The 4-1 series defeat raises serious concerns for Pakistan’s T20 setup, with persistent batting collapses and ineffective bowling proving costly. The lack of intent and execution throughout the series will likely prompt major questions ahead of their next international fixtures.

With this dominant victory, New Zealand reinforced their reputation as a powerhouse in white-ball cricket, while Pakistan leaves the tour with much to ponder.

Match Summary

Pakistan: 127/9 (20 overs)

Salman Ali Agha 51 (39), Shadab Khan 28 (20)

James Neesham 5-22, Jacob Duffy 2-28

New Zealand: 128/2 (10 overs)

Tim Seifert *87 (38)**, Finn Allen 27 (12)

Sufiyan Muqeem 2-6

New Zealand won by 8 wickets and claimed the series 4-1.