MrBeast hints at Messi collaboration as Ronaldo’s YouTube growth threatens his lead

YouTube star MrBeast has teased a potential collaboration with football legend Lionel Messi as Cristiano Ronaldo’s rapidly growing YouTube channel poses a threat to his top position. During a recent appearance on Logan Paul’s IMPAULSIVE podcast, MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, expressed concerns over Ronaldo’s soaring subscriber count, admitting that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner could soon surpass him.

MrBeast, who currently holds the record for the most subscribers gained in a single month, humorously addressed the competition. “I broke the world record for most subs in a month, and two months later, Ronaldo comes on… If anyone could pass me, it would be Ronaldo,” he acknowledged.

To stay ahead, the 26-year-old YouTuber hinted at the idea of teaming up with Messi, Ronaldo’s long-time football rival. “I’m not going down without a fight. Messi, let’s go! If Messi’s the only thing standing between Ronaldo passing me… I’ll do a Messi collab,” MrBeast joked.

Ronaldo launched his YouTube channel, UR Cristiano, in August, quickly gaining 63.9 million subscribers and setting a record for the fastest channel to reach 10 million subscribers. His dominant presence on other social media platforms is now translating into success on YouTube, putting MrBeast’s lead under threat.