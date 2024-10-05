Cheryl Hines reacts to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s affair with journalist Olivia Nuzzi

Amid Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s tumultuous year, his wife, actress Cheryl Hines, has remained relatively quiet regarding his personal and political challenges. The 70-year-old Kennedy, who dropped out of the presidential race in August to back Donald Trump, has also faced reports of a relationship with political reporter Olivia Nuzzi of New York Magazine.

While many expected Hines to be upset about the alleged affair, a source told Us Weekly that her primary concern is not the personal aspect of the situation, but rather the impact her husband’s political decisions may have on her Hollywood career. According to the insider, “Cheryl wasn’t so upset about the alleged affair, but more about how her husband’s involvement with Trump will affect her in Hollywood. His political stance has garnered polarizing attention, and she’s worried it could hinder her professional opportunities.”

Hines, a seasoned actress with over 30 years of experience, is best known for her role on HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm. Despite her concerns, she publicly supported her husband’s independent presidential campaign before he withdrew. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Hines commended Kennedy’s decision to run on a platform of unity and shared her respect for his journey, saying it had been “eye-opening, transformative, and endearing.”

Just weeks after Kennedy stepped out of the race, New York Magazine placed Olivia Nuzzi on leave after revelations of her personal relationship with Kennedy surfaced. While the relationship was confirmed to be “emotional and digital” rather than physical, Nuzzi admitted she should have disclosed it to her employer to avoid any appearance of a conflict of interest. In a statement to CNN, Nuzzi expressed regret, apologizing for not being transparent with her colleagues.

Although the alleged affair has captured media attention, it appears that Hines remains more focused on the potential long-term impact of her husband’s political choices on her career in Hollywood, as opposed to the personal aspects of Kennedy’s relationship with Nuzzi.