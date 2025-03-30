JUI-F wants ‘written agreement’ from PTI ahead of joint protest after Eid

We’d like an agreement in writing to eliminate possibility of any misunderstanding or blame in future: Senator Murtaza

ISLAMABAD: The erstwhile ally of the ruling coalition, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl’s (JUI-F) Senator Kamran Murtaza has sought “written assurance” from the PTI to address its reservations for participating in joint anti-government protest after Eidul Fitr.

“We’d like the PTI document an agreement with the JUI-F in writing to eliminate the possibility of any misunderstanding or blame in the future,” Senator Murtaza said during an interview with a private TV channel.

The JUI-F senator added that the process for achieving a consensus could only be kicked off after Eid since he and others in the party had already left for their hometowns for the holidays.

Responded to the JUI-F senator, PTI Senator Mohammad Humayun Mohmand agreed with him, saying “It was also Sunnah to pen down agreements in a written form.”

Both senators also agreed that there were “trust issues” between the two political parties because of their history, but agreed that they were now on the mend.

“The venue of the protest could be D-Chowk or any other place that can be decided with consensus,” Senator Murtaza added.

“The decision for the protest has been taken, but it’s still to be decided whether we will hold a joint protest with PTI or separately.”

PTI Senator Mohmand responded that whether the protests happened separately or jointly, it had been decided that it would take place, and it could potentially be a “two-pronged approach” against the government.

Earlier in the month, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had also revealed plans to launch a nationwide protest campaign, along with the PTI, against the government after Eidul Fitr, citing rising corruption and deteriorating law and order in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On March 16, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, while acknowledging that the PTI’s real leadership remained in jail, admitted that tensions between the two parties had subsided, paving the way for a possible alliance.

On the other hand, Public Accounts Committee chairman and PTI KP President Junaid Akbar, in a televised interview, had said that the party workers would hold protests on all three days of Eidul Fitr outside the Adiala jail where Imran is imprisoned.

He also said if the government wanted to hold talks with the main opposition party, it (the government) has to take the first step and show its seriousness in the talks.

He said that everything is not ideal in the opposition alliance, but efforts are being made to strengthen the alliance.