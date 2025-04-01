Bruce Willis’ Health Worsens As Family Says Early Dementia Signs Were Overlooked

Entertainment

Bruce Willis’ family has revealed that his early symptoms of frontotemporal dementia were initially dismissed by doctors, who attributed his communication issues to a lifelong stutter. The Die Hard star, who recently turned 70 and has retired from acting, was long known for masking his speech challenges — something that may have delayed his diagnosis.

In an interview with Town & Country, Willis’ wife Emma Heming shared that he had a severe stutter as a child and learned to conceal it over the years. “When he began to experience difficulties with language, it seemed like it was just a part of his stutter,” she said. “Never in a million years would I think it would be a form of dementia for someone so young.”

Before achieving fame in the 1980s with Moonlighting, Willis had humble beginnings as a page at NBC, working behind the scenes at Saturday Night Live. Actor Bill Murray recalled the experience during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, saying Willis’ job included refilling M&M bowls in dressing rooms.

“Bruce Willis was a page at NBC when I was on SNL,” Murray said. “His job was to come and go to the dressing rooms and refill the M&Ms and pretzels in the actors’ rooms.” Murray also remembered Willis fondly telling him years later, “You and Gilda [Radner] were nice to me.”

The two later reunited on screen in Wes Anderson’s Moonrise Kingdom (2012), a film Murray described as a “beautiful, lovely” experience with the legendary actor. Willis also returned to host SNL in both 1989 and 2013, a testament to how far he’d come from his backstage beginnings.

Now retired, Willis continues to receive care and support from his family as they navigate his FTD diagnosis — a condition that affects speech, behavior, and personality.

