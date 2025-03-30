Talal Chaudhry to represent Pakistan at UK Border Security Summit

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry is representing Pakistan at the Border Security Summit 2025 in London, following directives from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

The high-profile summit, featuring delegations from 40 countries, aims to strengthen international cooperation in tackling organized immigration crimes and enhancing border security mechanisms.

Speaking ahead of the conference, Talal Chaudhry reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to combating illegal immigration networks through global collaboration. He emphasized the importance of international partnerships in addressing modern border security challenges.

During his visit, the minister also offered Eid prayers in London and met with members of the Pakistani diaspora, discussing issues relevant to overseas Pakistanis.