Prince Harry’s ‘Trigger’ For Sending ‘Inappropriate’ Texts To Charity Chair Revealed By Insider

Prince Harry reportedly sent an “unpleasant” and “imperious” message to the chair of his Sentebale charity after she declined to publicly support Meghan Markle following an awkward polo event appearance, according to The Telegraph. The alleged communication has been described as a turning point in the breakdown between the Duke of Sussex and the charity’s board, ultimately leading to his and co-founder Prince Seeiso’s resignation.

Dr. Sophie Chandauka, a Zimbabwean corporate finance lawyer and chair of Sentebale, detailed the controversy during an interview with Sky News. She claimed Harry asked her to release a statement defending Meghan after a viral on-stage moment during the charity’s polo fundraiser in April 2024. “The duchess decided to attend, but she told us she wasn’t attending,” Chandauka said, adding that Meghan arrived with Serena Williams, which disrupted stage planning.

The now-viral video showed Meghan repeatedly instructing Chandauka to move on stage, leading to headlines and speculation. Chandauka declined Harry’s alleged request to defend the Duchess, saying, “We cannot be an extension of the Sussexes.” She later described Harry’s pressure as “harassment and bullying.”

A source told The Telegraph that Harry’s note demanded that Chandauka “explain herself,” and its tone left her “taken aback.” While a spokesman confirmed to the Daily Mail that “there is a document,” they said the charity could not share it publicly without consent.

The dispute played a role in Harry and Seeiso’s decision to step down from their roles, with the pair issuing a joint statement calling the situation “unthinkable” and expressing sadness over the irreparable rift with the board. The fallout follows logistical issues during the polo event, which reportedly had to be relocated on short notice due to the presence of a Netflix crew filming Harry’s upcoming docuseries.

Chandauka, speaking candidly in the interview, said she knew what the consequences would be if she issued a statement in Meghan’s defense. “I wouldn’t,” she said firmly. In response, a source described her account to Sky News as “highly misleading.”

Representatives for Prince Harry have not yet commented on the reports.