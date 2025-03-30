PM, President Erdogan exchange Eid greetings, views on regional situation

PM Shehbaz also holds telephonic conversation with President of Uzbekistan and Crown Prince of Kuwait

LAHORE: The Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday held a telephone conversation with the President of Republic of Turkiye, H.E. Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to convey his warm greetings and best wishes to him, as well as to the brotherly people of Turkiye, on the auspicious occasion of Eidul Fitr.

While recalling President Erdogan’s historic visit to Pakistan in February this year, the Prime Minister expressed satisfaction at the positive momentum in bilateral relations between the two countries.

He emphasized the need for ensuring timely implementation of the important decisions taken by the two sides during the 7th HLSCC meeting in Islamabad.

Underscoring the deep-rooted historic ties between the two countries, the Prime Minister said it was a matter of great pride that the two countries had always stood together, through thick and thin, especially supporting each other on their issues of core interest.

The two leaders also exchanged views on the regional situation.

President Erdogan thanked the Prime Minister for his good wishes on Eid ul Fitr and warmly reciprocated the same sentiments for the people of Pakistan. He reaffirmed Turkiye’s steadfast support for Pakistan on all important issues.

PM Shehbaz extends Eidul Fitr greetings to Crown Prince of Kuwait

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday held a telephone call with His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait, and extended warm greetings and best wishes to the Crown Prince as well as to His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Amir of the State of Kuwait, and the brotherly people of Kuwait.

Recalling the historical brotherly ties between the two countries, the Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to further strengthen its cordial relations with Kuwait for mutually rewarding cooperation. He fondly recalled his warm and productive meeting with the Crown Prince in New York last year on sidelines of the UN General Assembly’s annual session.

The Prime Minister emphasized the need upon to further enhance bilateral economic, investment and trade cooperation between the two countries through close collaboration and exploring joint initiatives.

In this spirit, he extended a most cordial invitation to the Crown Prince to undertaken an official visit to Pakistan, at his earliest convenience. The invitation was most graciously accepted by the Crown Prince, who also said that his visit would be preceded by the visit of the Prime Minister of Kuwait to Pakistan.

His Highness Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah warmly reciprocated Prime Minister’s Eid greetings and conveyed best wishes for the people of Pakistan. He agreed upon the need to work closely together to further strengthen bilateral cooperation for mutual benefit and prosperity of the two countries.

Shehbaz extends Eid greetings to President of Uzbekistan

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Sunday held a telephonic conversation with the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev Sunday evening on the occasion of Eidul Fitr.

The prime minister congratulated the Uzbek President as well as the people of Uzbekistan on Eid and prayed for peace and prosperity of the people of both countries.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev reciprocated the warm sentiments for the prime minister and the people of Pakistan. He also extended his warm Eid felicitations to President Asif Ali Zardari and former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

The two leaders expressed their satisfaction at the positive momentum of bilateral ties, following the Prime Minister’s successful visit to Uzbekistan in February.

They reaffirmed their commitment to remain closely engaged for ensuring regular follow up on the important decisions taken during the visit to further strengthen Pakistan-Uzbekistan cooperation across multiple spheres.

A “Road Map” of mutually identified targets has been devised by the two sides to track progress in bilateral cooperation for each area.