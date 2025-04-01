Prince William And Kate Middleton Share Royal Rewind Amid Criticism Ahead Of Family Getaway

Kensington Palace has shared a new video recap of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s recent royal engagements, seemingly aimed at countering criticism about their public duties ahead of their upcoming Easter break. The “March Rewind” video, released on the couple’s social media platforms, showcases their activities over the past month, including joint and solo appearances.

The highlights show the Prince of Wales attending events both at home and abroad, including a visit to Estonia, while Princess Kate joined him at several engagements and also appeared solo on St. Patrick’s Day. The post comes amid ongoing public debate about the couple’s workload, with some critics accusing them of not taking on enough royal responsibilities.

With the recap, the Palace appears to be reinforcing that both royals have remained active in recent weeks and are entitled to a brief period of rest. The family is expected to spend Easter at their Anmer Hall estate in Norfolk, rather than attending the traditional Easter Sunday service at St. George’s Chapel.

Anmer Hall, a country home gifted to the couple by Queen Elizabeth II, has long served as a private retreat for the Wales family. The move to release the March summary ahead of their holiday signals a more proactive approach by the Palace in managing public perception.