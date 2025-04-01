Hailey Bieber Unfollows Justin On Instagram After Concerning Livestream Amid Divorce Rumors

Hailey Bieber appeared to unfollow husband Justin Bieber on Instagram just hours after the pop star’s unsettling livestream, sparking renewed speculation about the couple’s relationship. Fans noticed on Sunday that the Rhode skincare founder no longer followed Justin following his late-night broadcast, in which he appeared shirtless and dazed while rapping, “You just a little bitty bitch, for sure.”

Justin’s eyes looked heavy, and he swayed throughout the livestream before briefly deactivating his Instagram account. When he returned online, his profile was still not appearing in Hailey’s following list, although he continued to follow her.

A source told Page Six that the disappearance may have been due to a “Meta glitch” triggered by Justin’s account deactivation and reactivation. Reps for the couple and Meta have not yet commented on the issue.

Tensions around the pair’s online activity have surfaced before. In January, Justin unfollowed Hailey and later claimed via Instagram Story that someone else had removed her from his account, writing, “S–t is getting suss out here.” The couple later appeared united during a Valentine’s Day date and again when Justin supported Hailey at a Rhode pop-up event in Los Angeles.

Still, fans have voiced concerns about Justin’s behavior at public appearances, citing viral videos showing him looking uneasy and clinging to his clotwehes. A source previously told Page Six that Hailey was “really concerned” and unsure how to support him through what was described as a “hard time.”

Justin has also been sharing cryptic content on social media, including posts about feeling unworthy and struggling with anger issues. The couple, who married in 2018, welcomed their son Jack Blues in August 2024.