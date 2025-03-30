Shahid Abbasi says govt in disarray, urges opposition unity

PESHAWAR: Former prime minister and Awam Pakistan Party (APP) convener Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that while launching an anti-government movement after Eid remains an option, the priority should be to build consensus among opposition parties.

In an interview with a private TV channel, Abbasi remarked that the current government is in disarray, facing internal divisions and a lack of legitimacy. He pointed out that while the PTI acknowledges JUI-F’s concerns, it has failed to address them.

“The task given to Ali Amin Gandapur by the PTI founder was not fulfilled. The ruling coalition itself feels threatened from within,” Abbasi claimed, stressing that political instability is hindering governance.

The APP leader called for an All Parties Conference (APC) to develop a national consensus on key reforms. He urged senior politicians to prioritize the country’s stability over political rivalries and work towards solutions that address Pakistan’s ongoing crises.