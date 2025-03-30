PTI must address internal discord, says JUI-F’s Hamdullah

QUETTA: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Hafiz Hamdullah has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) must recognize and address the growing unrest within its own ranks.

Speaking to a private TV channel, Hamdullah remarked that the political distance between PTI and JUI-F had decreased, adding that the country urgently needed fresh elections and the restoration of constitutional supremacy. He hinted at possible political shifts after Eid, stating that JUI-F’s doors remained open for all parties.

“Unlike the past, tensions between JUI-F and PTI have softened. However, PTI must acknowledge the internal challenges it faces, particularly concerns surrounding Ali Amin Gandapur. If sacrifices are needed for the greater political landscape, PTI must be prepared to make them,” he asserted.

Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Deputy Emir Liaqat Baloch blamed the government and state institutions for the country’s economic downturn. In a statement, he emphasized that Balochistan’s worsening conditions required a collective national effort and strategic vision to resolve.

He further stressed the need for Pakistan and Afghanistan to collaborate on security and trade issues. Criticizing the elite, Baloch accused them of hoarding wealth and transferring it abroad, exacerbating the nation’s economic crisis.