Jamaat-e-Islami mourns the loss of veteran leader Ch Aslam Saleemi

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Veteran Jamaat-e-Islami leader and close associate of the late Maulana Abul Ala’a Maudoodi, Chaudhry Mohammad Aslam Saleemi, passed away after a prolonged illness in Lahore on Friday.

Chaudhry Aslam Saleemi had been admitted to a local hospital for several days due to his illness and breathed his last earlier this morning.

A long-time member of Jamaat-e-Islami, Aslam Saleemi served in various leadership roles within the party, including Naib Amir and General Secretary. He also held the position of interim president of Jamaat-e-Islami. He resided in Mansoora, Lahore.

His Namaz-e-Janaza will be offered today at 2 pm at Mansoora, Lahore.

