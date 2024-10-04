Punjab CM directs expansion of Revenue Authority to additional districts, plans for increased financial resources

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has called for comprehensive land records of various departments during a session aimed at reviewing revenue targets for the first quarter.

Chairing the session, the CM praised the relevant departments for meeting their revenue goals and directed the preparation of a plan for the effective utilization of government land.

In addition, Maryam Nawaz approved the expansion of the Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) to include additional districts, granting Assistant Commissioners (ACs) and Deputy Commissioners (ADCDs) more independence in PRA matters.

She also emphasized the importance of increasing the province’s financial resources without placing additional tax burdens on the public. The CM instructed officials to compile authentic data on restaurants, marriage halls, and bakeries across the province, stating that collected revenue would be used solely for public welfare.

Maryam Nawaz stressed the need for serving the public despite limited financial resources, with a focus on meeting the revenue generation targets under the current legal framework of the PRA.

Notable attendees included Senator Pervez Rasheed, senior provincial minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Information Minister Azma Bokhari, Finance Minister Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman, MPA Sania Ashiq, Principal Secretary, as well as senior officials from the Board of Revenue, Irrigation, Finance, and other key departments.