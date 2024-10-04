PTI lawyer handed four-day physical remand for threatening Chief Justice Isa

An Islamabad anti-terrorism court (ATC) has approved a four-day physical remand for Tayyab Mustafain Kazmi, a lawyer affiliated with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), who is accused of threatening Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa. The ruling was delivered by Judge Tahir Abbas Supra during a court session on Friday.

Kazmi, represented by lawyers Emaan Mazari and Rizwan, was brought before the court, where prosecutor Raja Naveed read out the charges outlined in the First Information Report (FIR). The prosecutor demanded a nine-day physical remand, but the court granted only four days, adjourning the hearing until October 8.

The incident that led to Kazmi’s arrest occurred two days earlier, when PTI lawyers staged a protest outside the Supreme Court. They were opposing the formation of a bench tasked with hearing a review petition related to the interpretation of Article 63-A of the Constitution. During the protest, Kazmi allegedly disrupted proceedings inside the courtroom by threatening the bench, stating that 500 lawyers were demonstrating outside and warning of consequences if the ruling went against PTI.

Despite the unrest outside, the five-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Aminuddin Khan, Justice Jamal Mandokhail, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan, and Justice Mazhar Alam Miankhel, continued the hearing. Kazmi’s behavior prompted a stern response from Chief Justice Isa, who condemned the threats and questioned the lawyer’s belief in running institutions through intimidation. Kazmi responded that PTI was being victimized, but his remarks escalated tensions, leading to the chief justice calling for his arrest.

Kazmi was taken into custody by Islamabad police shortly after the incident, arrested from the F-7/4 area, and transferred to the Secretariat Police Station. He faces charges of disrupting judicial proceedings and threatening the judiciary.