Dar and David Lammy discuss strengthening Pak-uk relations in London

LONDON: Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar met with the United Kingdom’s Foreign Secretary David Lammy in London on Wednesday to discuss bilateral relations.

A statement from the Foreign Office (FO) indicated that Dar, who also serves as deputy prime minister, emphasized the significance of a robust Pakistan-UK partnership, the advancement of their comprehensive bilateral agenda, and the promotion of regional peace and stability.

The statement noted that Dar and Lammy reviewed the full range of bilateral relations and deliberated on regional issues of mutual interest.

Dar expressed his eagerness to collaborate with his UK counterpart on issues of concern to both nations, including climate change, opportunities for young people, and trade and investment.

He reiterated Pakistan’s intention to enhance its relationship with the UK into a more strategic partnership, and praised the role of British-Pakistanis in strengthening the ties between the two countries.

In response, Foreign Secretary Lammy congratulated Deputy Prime Minister Dar on Pakistan’s election to the UN Security Council and reiterated the UK’s support for Pakistan during its term.

Pakistan was elected as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in June with 182 votes from the 193-member General Assembly.

The two ministers agreed to remain engaged leading up to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in October 2024.