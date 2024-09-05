PTI unveils strategy for Sep 8 rally

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has outlined its strategy for the rally scheduled on September 8 in Islamabad.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur, the party convened a consultative meeting to finalise preparations.

During the meeting, party members were instructed to mobilize at least 1,000 people each for the rally. PTI has committed to covering travel expenses for participants and stressed the importance of holding the event despite any potential challenges.

The rally, initially facing potential obstacles, is now confirmed to proceed. PTI members from both the National and Provincial Assemblies are expected to lead the caravans to the rally site.

In related news, PTI spokesperson Rauf Hassan reported promising progress in recent negotiations with Muqtadara.

The originally scheduled August 22 meeting was postponed due to the establishment’s intervention, aimed at preventing clashes amid heightened tension involving religious parties and ongoing Supreme Court proceedings. This postponement allowed for the issuance of the No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the September 8 rally.

Hassan emphasized that PTI is working to advance the breakthrough with Muqtadara and is committed to initiating comprehensive dialogues to address the country’s issues.

However, PTI remains resolute in its stance of not engaging in negotiations with political parties such as PML-N, MQM, and PPP. Instead, PTI has tasked Mehmood Achakzai with engaging these parties and presenting a proposal for potential collaboration.

Once Achakzai submits his proposal, PTI will evaluate the next steps. This strategic preparation underscores PTI’s determination to sustain its political momentum while navigating the complex landscape of Pakistani politics.