Miftah Ismail claims Sharif family’s political dominance is nearing its end

HYDERABAD: Former Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has asserted that the political influence of the Sharif family is rapidly diminishing, claiming that they are now “taking the last gasps of power.”

Speaking to a private TV channel, Ismail pointed out that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has distanced itself from its foundational narrative of respecting the people’s vote, which he believes was a key pillar of their political rise.

Ismail reflected on the period when Nawaz Sharif’s family enjoyed substantial political dominance, with both his daughter, Maryam Nawaz, and brother, Shehbaz Sharif, holding high office, including the Prime Ministership. However, he argued that their hold over Pakistan’s political landscape has weakened significantly.

During the conversation, Ismail also criticized Imran Khan’s political strategy, particularly his decision to confront the military rather than focusing on political parties. He said, “Imran Khan made the wrong decision by fighting the army. He should have fought the political parties. If you think you can snatch the government by taking on the army, that will not work. Political battles should be fought within the political arena.”

Commenting on the current government’s performance, Ismail lamented its failure to deliver to the people, leading to rising poverty levels. He highlighted a tragic incident where children died in a boat accident due to a lack of employment opportunities, emphasizing the need for more jobs and better governance. “Why can’t we give jobs to our children?” he questioned, adding that while some change is happening, its direction remains uncertain.

On the topic of the present government, Ismail expressed concern over its legitimacy, stating that it lacks a strong mandate and struggles with a short tenure. “The government is just a face, and it remains to be seen how long this face will last,” he remarked.

Meanwhile, former Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, who also appeared on the program, echoed similar sentiments, stating that ending the political circle of power in Pakistan should not solely be Imran Khan’s responsibility. He argued that it is crucial for the people to rise up and demand their rights to break the political cycle. Chaudhry said, “If the people do not rise for their rights, then only Imran Khan should remain in jail,” referring to Khan’s ongoing legal troubles.

Chaudhry also claimed that 80 percent of the population supports Imran Khan, while the current government remains in power only due to the ongoing conflict between Khan and the establishment. He criticized political figures like Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, and Asif Zardari, asserting that their hold on power is largely due to this internal conflict rather than genuine political credibility.

However, Chaudhry acknowledged the difficulties PTI faces in building political alliances and voiced his disappointment in Imran Khan’s leadership, criticizing the party’s failure to unite and lead effectively. He stressed the importance of limiting the role of the establishment and restoring judicial independence, noting that PTI cannot achieve this goal alone.

The political landscape of Pakistan remains deeply divided, with ongoing debates over leadership, governance, and the country’s future direction. The rhetoric surrounding the Sharif family’s waning political influence, alongside growing frustrations with the current government and political instability, signals a period of significant uncertainty for Pakistan’s political future.