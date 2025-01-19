NATIONAL

Gillani urges alignment of educational curriculum with modern job market demands

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani emphasized the need to update the country’s educational curriculum to meet the evolving demands of the modern age and the job market.

Speaking at the convocation of a private university in Islamabad, Gillani highlighted the pivotal role of youth in the country’s future, expressing confidence in their abilities to drive national progress. He underscored that education is a key driver for social and economic development, fostering awareness and creating opportunities for personal and national advancement.

In his address, the Senate Chairman stressed the importance of incorporating technological advancements into the educational system, urging students to gain proficiency in Information Technology (IT) alongside their formal education. He emphasized that equipping students with relevant skills would improve their employability and ensure they remain competitive in the job market.

Gillani also recognized the contributions of the private sector in providing quality education and supporting youth development. He expressed gratitude for the role private institutions play in nurturing talent and providing opportunities for young individuals to achieve their potential.

Concluding his address, Gillani congratulated the graduates on their accomplishments and wished them success in their future endeavors.

