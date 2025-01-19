ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has exposed India’s involvement in orchestrating sabotage activities targeting the strategic China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and destabilizing its national security.

Citing compelling evidence, Islamabad has raised concerns globally, urging the international community to take note of India’s destabilizing actions. Pakistan has presented multiple dossiers to the United Nations detailing India’s involvement in terrorism within its borders.

Among the most significant evidence presented is the arrest and conviction of Kalbushan Yadav, a former Indian Navy officer, who was sentenced for espionage and terrorism. This case is viewed as undeniable proof of India’s proxy warfare against Pakistan.

The Pakistani government asserts that India is actively supporting terrorist organizations, including the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). These groups are accused of carrying out targeted attacks designed to destabilize Pakistan’s security and undermine the CPEC, a crucial project for regional economic development.

Recent reports from international media outlets, including The Washington Post, have lent further credibility to Pakistan’s claims, particularly revelations of cross-border operations and targeted killings. These developments are seen as part of India’s larger strategy to derail peace efforts in the region and heighten tensions with its neighbor.

While India faces increasing allegations of state-sponsored terrorism, Pakistan points to the 2007 Samjhauta Express bombings as another example of India’s violent policies. The bombings, which killed 68 people—mostly Pakistani nationals—are believed to have been carried out by extremist groups linked to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a Hindu nationalist organization.

Critics also point to ongoing violence and discrimination against minorities within India, particularly under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Allegations of systemic violence against Muslims, Christians, and other marginalized groups under the Hindutva ideology have fueled concerns about India’s role as a destabilizing force in the region.

Despite the mounting evidence, the international community has remained largely silent, allowing India to continue its actions without significant consequence. Pakistan, however, remains committed to raising awareness of India’s destabilizing activities and the broader implications for regional security.