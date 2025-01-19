Sino-Pak children’s painting contest celebrates cultural diversity

ISLAMABAD: The 2nd Sino-Pakistan Children’s Spring Festival Gala and Painting Competition held in Islamabad celebrated the artistic talents of young participants, offering a vivid glimpse into the cultural richness shared between China and Pakistan.

The event brought together 250 children from various educational institutions, including the China-Pakistan Education and Culture Institute (CPECI), Peak School, Great Maple School, and several others.

The competition saw children from both countries demonstrating their creativity and technical prowess, with Sara from PEAK School and two Chinese participants winning the prestigious first prize. Their works, featuring intricate designs and innovative concepts, were recognized for their originality and skill.

In total, 30 children were awarded prizes for their exceptional contributions, including second and third-place honors, as well as awards for creativity and excellence. Each winner received a certificate in recognition of their achievements.

The event also featured an exhibition showcasing a variety of paintings, co-created by children from both nations, highlighting their imagination and teamwork. The themes of the paintings ranged from expressions of Sino-Pakistan friendship and peace, to environmental protection, as well as symbols of unity and harmony.

This artistic collaboration served as a powerful testament to the warm ties between China and Pakistan, further enhanced by the children’s artistic talents.

Apart from the painting competition, the event was enriched with performances, including traditional Chinese martial arts, Chinese songs, and Pakistani dances, adding to the festive spirit.

Ma Bin, the principal of CPECI, praised the significance of the event, noting that the Sino-Pakistan Children’s Spring Festival Gala and Painting Competition has become a cherished annual celebration. “It provides a wonderful opportunity for children from both countries to embrace and celebrate their cultural diversity,” he said.