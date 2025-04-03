Ethics over prestige

In an era where silence often prevails in the face of injustice, internationally renowned Pakistani architect Yasmin Lari has set a remarkable precedent by refusing the prestigious Wolf Prize in Architecture (2025). This bold decision was not merely an act of personal conviction but a powerful statement against the ongoing atrocities in Gaza. By declining an award introduced in Israel in 1978, Lari has demonstrated the moral strength and integrity that make her not only an exemplary architect but also a beacon of humanitarian consciousness.

Lari’s decision to reject the award is a profound act of solidarity with the Palestinian people. The Wolf Prize, which aims to promote ‘friendly relations between peoples’, stands in stark contrast to the ongoing suffering in Gaza. Her refusal highlights the urgency of acknowledging and addressing the humanitarian crisis in Palestine. As she eloquently stated, “I had to do it, I had no choice, I did it, what else can we do?” Her words resonate with the sentiments of millions who feel helpless but seek ways to voice their opposition to injustice.

Lari has made a lasting impact on both architecture and social activism. Her work spans from grand structures to sustainable, low-cost housing for marginalised communities, notably aiding flood victims in Sindh. Beyond design, she prioritises social responsibility, earning prestigious accolades such as the 2023 Royal Gold Medal for Architecture and the 2020 Jane Drew Prize. Her work embodies ethical, inclusive architecture that empowers marginalised communities and reshapes architecture’s societal role.

By refusing the Wolf Prize, Lari has reinforced the idea that professional excellence must be accompanied by moral responsibility. Her courageous stand reminds the world that architecture is not just about building structures; it is about shaping societies and standing up for justice. In doing so, she has become an inspiration not only for architects but for all individuals who seek to align their professional achievements with ethical principles.

DR INTIKHAB ULFAT

KARACHI