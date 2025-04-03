NATIONAL

Gilani named founding chairman of Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference

By Staff Report
epa02127643 Pakistan's Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani talks with journalists during a conference to announce energy-saving measures in Islamabad Pakistan on 22 April 2010. Yusuf Raza Gilain announced on 22 April some short-term measures to overcome the current energey crisis, that includes ordering markets shut at 8 p.m and one additional weekly holiday for Government departments, of Saturday. EPA/T. MUGHAL

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani has been appointed as the founding chairman of the newly established Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference (ISC).

This designation follows Gilani’s recent participation in a high-level briefing session held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, where discussions were held regarding the upcoming Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference. The decision to appoint him was made in recognition of his experience and leadership in strengthening inter-parliamentary relations.

The appointment is considered a significant development for Pakistan, reflecting the country’s growing influence within international parliamentary circles. As the founding chairman, Gilani is expected to play a key role in fostering regional cooperation and facilitating collaborative efforts among various parliaments to address shared issues like economic growth, trade, and diplomatic relations.

Gilani expressed his gratitude for the appointment and emphasized the importance of enhanced global parliamentary cooperation, stating that the ISC would help shape future collaborations among parliaments across the globe.

Previous article
PPP’s stance on canal issue is crystal clear, says Sherry Rehman
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.