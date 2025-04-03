Gilani named founding chairman of Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani has been appointed as the founding chairman of the newly established Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference (ISC).

This designation follows Gilani’s recent participation in a high-level briefing session held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, where discussions were held regarding the upcoming Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference. The decision to appoint him was made in recognition of his experience and leadership in strengthening inter-parliamentary relations.

The appointment is considered a significant development for Pakistan, reflecting the country’s growing influence within international parliamentary circles. As the founding chairman, Gilani is expected to play a key role in fostering regional cooperation and facilitating collaborative efforts among various parliaments to address shared issues like economic growth, trade, and diplomatic relations.

Gilani expressed his gratitude for the appointment and emphasized the importance of enhanced global parliamentary cooperation, stating that the ISC would help shape future collaborations among parliaments across the globe.